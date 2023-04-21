Stoltenberg visit: Selenskyj demands a NATO invitation for his country

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded that NATO invite Ukraine to join the military alliance. The President of Ukraine said this yesterday at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kiev. “I am grateful for the invitation to the Vilnius summit (this will take place in July, ed.), but it is also important that Ukraine receives a corresponding invitation.”

Stoltenberg, who made a surprise visit to Kiev yesterday, agreed to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership at the summit in the Lithuanian capital. “Ukraine’s future is in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine’s future is in NATO, all allies agree on that,” said Stoltenberg. The topic will therefore be “high on the agenda” during the summit in July.

Stoltenberg also promised Kiev the defense alliance’s help “for as long as it is necessary”.

War goal NATO-free Ukraine

On the occasion of Stoltenberg’s visit to Kiev, Russia reaffirmed its war aim of preventing the neighboring country from joining the military alliance. According to the Interfax agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia sees itself threatened by Ukraine’s possible NATO membership. “Because otherwise it poses a serious, significant threat to our country, to its security.”

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper