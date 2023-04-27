STOMA. Oxygen emissions into the atmosphere — Territory

On the days of 6-7-12-13 maggio the festival will be held “STOMA: oxygen emissions into the atmosphere”.

An initiative to tell and experience the present and future of Spinadello through excursions, sounds, meetings and much more – Participatory Visitor Center. The project, launched in 2016, involves institutions, associations, professionals, businesses and citizens, to make the pumping station of the former aqueduct a multidisciplinary point of reflection and access to the fluvial area of ​​the Ronco river meanders.

Workshops, bicycle rides, walks for families, debates and much more are among the numerous initiatives proposed during the 4 days of the festival.

The program is available on the website:

L’Observatory for landscape quality of the region will be present at the debate on “experiences and rivers” on the morning of 12 May.

All activities are free, except where expressly indicated.

Read more about www.spinadello.it and writing to [email protected]