Stone Age genetic heritage affects our chances of longevity

Our lifestyle has a very large influence on life expectancy, for example whether we move a lot or little, smoke or are overweight. Other external factors such as social contacts, environmental conditions or education are also important. In addition, our genes also determine how long we live. Longevity in humans means living to 95 years and older in relatively good health. “Variations in the APOE gene make the greatest genetic contribution to longevity,” says Professor Almut Nebel from the Institute for Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU).

The APOE gene provides the blueprint for apolipoprotein E (APOE), which, as a component of lipoproteins, plays an important role in lipid metabolism. The three variants ε2, ε3 and ε4 are relevant for longevity. APOE ε4 is associated with a very high risk of Alzheimer’s disease and can consequently shorten life expectancy. APOE ε2, on the other hand, increases the chance of becoming long-lived and ε3 is considered neutral.

In Europe, the three variants are distributed quite unequally, so the frequency of the unfavorable variant ε4 decreases from north (22 percent) to south (6 percent). The ε2 and ε3 frequencies also vary greatly geographically, with ε3 typically being the most common (at least 70 percent) and ε2 being the rarest variant in a population (maximum 12 percent). A research team led by Professor Nebel used paleogenetics to investigate how this distribution came about. They recently published the results in the journal Aging Cell. “We were able to show that the current distribution of the variants in Europe was mainly caused by two major immigrations 7,500 years ago and 4,800 years ago and the subsequent mixing of population groups,” reports first author Daniel Kolbe from Nebel’s working group. “The differences between northern and southern Europe can be largely explained by these two demographic processes,” says Kolbe, who is doing his doctorate in the Research Training Group (GRK) Translationale Evolutionsforschung (TransEvo) at the CAU.

This realization is new. So far, the different frequencies of the three gene variants have mainly been attributed to natural selection. This assumption was based on genetic data of people living today. “In our work, we included DNA sequences from skeletons that were archaeologically well-dated. These allow us to travel back in time and thus directly research the possible impact of events in the past,” says Kolbe. The evaluation included over 358 data sets from bone samples that are up to 12,000 years old. From this, the frequencies of the APOE variants in different prehistoric and medieval populations of Europe were calculated. Surprisingly, according to Kolbe, the mobile hunter-gatherers of the Stone Age had a high frequency of the ε4 variant, which is harmful from today’s perspective (about 40 percent), while ε2 was undetectable. In contrast, the first sedentary farmers had a very low ε4 frequency (about 4 percent) and a high ε3 frequency (about 91 percent).

“These differences probably arose as adaptations to the specific diet and lifestyle of the two groups,” says Kolbe. It is known from modern studies that physical activity can reduce the risk of ε4 carriers for Alzheimer’s disease. “We will probably never know whether the hunter-gatherers also suffered from Alzheimer’s disease due to ε4. But it could be that they literally ran away from the bad variant because they walked long distances every day,” explains Kolbe. “Our study thus supports the recommendation that an active lifestyle pays off, especially for the approximately 15 percent of Germans who have the ε4 variant”. In contrast, ε2 and ε3 appear to have represented an advantage for early farming people. APOE ε2 may have contributed to better digestion of starchy foods that were common in the diet of people who practiced agriculture. APOE ε3, in turn, likely favored the storage of calories as fat as a reserve for bad times. These specific adaptations are arguably unrelated to longevity, which may be a modern phenomenon.

The study underlines how important evolutionary biological research approaches are for many challenges of modern times: “Our results show how an unfavorable genetic predisposition can be compensated for by an adapted lifestyle. In this case, this is particularly relevant for today’s aging population,” explains the last author Nebel, which has long explored the molecular basis of longevity.