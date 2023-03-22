Home News Stone tools used by apes and early humans are surprisingly similar
Stone tools used by apes and early humans are surprisingly similar

Stone tools used by apes and early humans are surprisingly similar

The study is based on new analyzes of stone tools used by cynomolgus monkeys in Thailand’s Phang Nga National Park. These monkeys use stone tools to crack open hard-shelled nuts. They often break their hammer stones and anvils. The resulting collection of broken stones is considerable and can be found in a wide area. In addition, many of these artefacts display features commonly used to identify intentionally made stone tools from some of the earliest archaeological sites in East Africa.

“The ability to intentionally create sharp-edged stone chips is considered a key moment in human evolution. Answers to how and when this happened are usually sought through the study of artifacts and fossils from the past. Our study now shows, that not only humans and our ancestors made stone tools,” says lead author Tomos Proffitt from the MPI-EVA. “It is not surprising that macaques use stone tools to process nuts, since they also use tools to gain access to various shellfish. What is interesting, however, is that in doing so they almost inadvertently leave extensive archaeological evidence of their own, some of which does not differ from that of humans artefacts can be distinguished.”

By comparing stone fragments unintentionally made by the macaques with those found at some of the earliest Homo archaeological sites, the researchers were able to show that many of the ape-made artifacts fall within a reference range associated with stone tools made by early hominins . Co-author Jonathan Reeves points out: “That these artifacts are produced by nut-cracking could potentially broaden the range of behaviors with which sharp-edged stone chips from archaeological records are associated in the future.”

The newly discovered macaque stone tools provide new insights into how use of this technology may have started in our most ancient ancestors. Possibly their origin was based on behavior similar to cracking nuts. This behavior may be much older than current earliest archaeological records suggest. “Cracking nuts with stone hammers and anvils, similar to what some primates still practice today, is being considered by some experts as a possible precursor to the intentional manufacture of stone tools. This and previous publications by our research group open the door to such an archaeological signature in the future,” says lead author Lydia Luncz, head of the Technological Primates research group at the MPI-EVA. “This discovery demonstrates how living primates can help researchers investigate the origin and evolution of tool use in our own lineage.”

