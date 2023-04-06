Home News Stop assaulting the cops?
News

Stop assaulting the cops?

by admin
Stop assaulting the cops?

The seriousness and high frequency of clashes between citizens and police is unfortunate and worrying. It cannot be that providing security to society results in so many attacks, or that the instructions of the security forces fall on deaf ears and end in disrespect.

This gap between police forces and civil society must be closed. The Transfer and Protection Centers are the new bet at the national level from the Police, framed in article 155 of law 1801 of the new Code. This can be a vital tool to transform the institution’s relationship with Colombian and Cali civil society.

They are spaces designed to protect the lives of citizens who may put their lives or those of third parties at risk and disturb healthy coexistence. To be taken to one of these places, one would have to wander in a defenseless state or in a seriously altered state of consciousness; or being under the influence of alcoholic beverages or psychoactive substances; or being involved in fighting or aggressive behavior, including at law enforcement. Other circumstances include when the transfer is the only means to protect the life of the person or third parties, or when the person cannot be taken to their home.

These CTP are designed to retain people for a period of twelve to twenty-four hours and develop coexistence activities with a preventive and educational approach. The purpose is more educational than repressive. Through group “reflexive workshops”, participants will learn about rights, duties, self-care, the National Police Code and other coexistence tools. There will be general psychological care and care days for citizens living on the streets. Even the pavilions allow a distribution of the transferred population, taking into account differential approaches to offer security.

Santa Marta already has a CTP, and Bogotá is building its own through an alliance between the Metropolitan Police, the Personaria, the Secretariat for Social Integration, and the Institutes for the Protection of Children (IDIPRON) and for the Social Economy ( IPES).

See also  what is it and when should we use it? — idealist/news

Cali can generate similar cooperation between the Ministry of Security and Justice and the Police. The money for the construction and management of this establishment is contingent on the city becoming a chartered district. This will allow managing a greater amount of resources to contribute to security management. In addition, the Security and Coexistence Rate provided by people from stratum 4 and up from Cali through public services is significant. This project is possible.

And it would also be helpful. Amending this relationship with education and care is a sensible bet. Citizens can learn. We can bring the number of police officers attacked to zero. We can change our behavior.

Do not print me if its not necessary. protect the environment

The information contained in this email and in all its attached files is confidential and privileged, and does not necessarily convey the thoughts or convictions of JUAN MARTÍN BRAVO. If for any reason you receive this communication and you are not the authorized recipient, please delete it immediately, notify the person who sent it of your error and refrain from disclosing its content and attachments, this information can only be used by the person to whom is directed. Any inappropriate use of this information is prohibited, as well as the generation of copies of this message.

The post Stop attacking the police? appeared first on Diario Occidente.

You may also like

CABEI supports actions to mitigate climate change in...

Valledupar had the highest increase in food during...

Italian Cup: Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Football

Aucas defeats defending champion Flamengo in a dream...

First Observation丨General Secretary’s Speech When Planting Trees Paints...

Women at the top, the glass ceiling is...

Kendry Páez, the youngest pearl of Ecuadorian soccer

Dosquebradas Fire Department is ready to respond to...

Easter: the ‘Vattienti’ rite will take place, but...

University Chess Club – La Hora newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy