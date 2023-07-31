Home » Stop income, the mayors of the South against the government: “The discontent of the people unloaded on our social services. We fear unrest” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
Stop income, the mayors of the South against the government: "The discontent of the people unloaded on our social services. We fear unrest" – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Stop income, the mayors of the South against the government: “The discontent of the people unloaded on our social services. We fear unrest” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

“Social unrest could be inserted into this great confusion”. The mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, does not mince words. In an interview in la Repubblica, the mayor of the Campania capital fears the reaction of citizens after the text message announcing the stop to basic income to 169,000 families on Friday. “With very high inflation, many families […]

