A double sting could be of interest to motorists. Very soon, already in January, an increase in the price of fuel, following the disappearance of the discount on excise duties currently in force until 31 December. In the wake, the hypothesis of an increase in motorway tolls is emerging. At the beginning of each year the tariffs are traditionally updated, but for four years now, after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, they have remained frozen. 2023 could see a return to increases, for the first time since 2018. The concessionaires have presented their requests for remodulation, currently being examined by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of the Economy which will have to take into account the investments made. On the table are the economic-financial plans of the various companies which, as explained by Aiscat, however are “currently at different stages of approval”. An intervention “in the Cesarini area” by the government to stop the increases is not excluded.

Towards the end of the discount on fuel excise duties

The first increases could affect the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. The discount on excise duties, guaranteed on several occasions to meet families increasingly struggling with inflation and high energy costs – he had foreseen in March, shortly after the Russian invasion of the Ukraine , the Draghi government – could in fact have its hours numbered. The tax incentive was last extended by the fuel decree (dl 179/2022, which in turn amended dl 176), but only until the end of 2022. Now the Meloni executive does not seem willing to further extend the “shield ”.

The fuel decree of the end of November

Not only. The measure at the end of November (“Urgent measures regarding excise duties on fuel and support for local authorities and the territories of the Marche affected by exceptional meteorological events”), if on the one hand it extended until 31 December 2022 the cut in excise duties on fuels, on the other hand it halved the discount.

In particular, there has been a change from the 25 cent cut which, inclusive of VAT, was equivalent to a discount to the distributor of 30.5 cents, to a 15 cent cut, which with VAT translated into 18.3 cents in December in less. The reduction in petrol rebates in December did not affect hauliers who have other schemes.

The Codacons: without discount 9.15 euros more than full

Since 1 December, excise duties on petrol have therefore risen from 47.84 to 57.84 cents per litre, those on diesel from 36.74 to 46.74 euros per litre, those on LPG from 18.26 to 26.67 cents per litre. According to Codaconsall this has led to an increase in spending equal to +6.1 euros for a full tank, +146 euros per year for a motorist in the case of two full tanks a month, +220 euros in the case of three full tanks a month.