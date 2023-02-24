news-txt”>

(ANSA) – POLIGNANO A MARE, FEBRUARY 24 – The search for a man and a child who may have ended up in the sea after leaving their jackets and shoes on the cliff of the Largo terrace has been suspended and will resume tomorrow morning by helicopter, patrol boats and divers Ardito, overlooking the sea of ​​Polignano. This is learned from the Port Authority. At the moment – investigative sources report – there are no missing person reports and, therefore, there is no certainty that there are people to search for. The checks are necessary – it is highlighted – after the report received of a man and a child sighted on the cliff and then disappeared. (HANDLE).

