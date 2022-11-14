Even against Udinese, scrambled for 3-2, Napoli had only one wrong: that of rowing in the boat on three to zero, risking to be caught in extremis. One of those venial sins that come when you relax knowing that the first of the pursuers, Milan, are eight points behind. Everything is so fine at Napoli that even the president, De Laurentiis, has returned to dealing only with cinema. A two-month break, right now, clearly favors only the pursuers. Who will have time to catch their breath and make a new service in the pits. And then there is the unknown factor of the World Cup: it is true that Napoli only lends five players to the national teams, but you can never tell. Football is a delicate balance mechanism: stopping it suddenly can create repercussions. When he resumes there will still be 23 days to go. They are not few. Not even for this Naples. The first obstacle will be on 4 January against Inter at San Siro. The second is Allegri’s reborn Juve. We will see some good ones.

Il Milan with the thrill: 2-1 at Fiorentina

If Napoli is the hare, the closest of the hunters is Milan. A Milan that, in the end, but at the very end, wins over Fiorentina (2-1) thanks to a Fantozziano own goal by Milinkovic that allows the Rossoneri to stay in the wake of Napoli at minus eight. Mission accomplished, but what an effort! The points are now 33, as the patient tells the doctor. But, judging by this match, the Devil’s health is fragile. And to say that Leao, on the side of Giroud, had already broken the deadlock after only two minutes. But Fiorentina, not at all submissive, reacted by managing to equalize with Barak around half an hour. After the purple draw, up to the Rossoneri’s doubling in the final, it’s a continuous beat and fight with a Milan more nervous than effective. Leao throws away a goal already scored, but Fiorentina claims a penalty not granted by the Var (foul by Tomori on Ikone) and two other clear opportunities blurred by a few centimeters. Let’s be clear: The three points are only very important for Pioli. But if Milan wants to take Napoli after the stop, they will have to work a lot. Too many mistakes both in defense and in attack. We miss Maignan in the door, but above all that cheerful lightheartedness of the Devil has disappeared. The good thing remains tenacity. But without the mess of the purple defenders, it would be pains.

Inter also beat Atalanta (3-2)

On the other hand, Inter is healthier and has returned to its usual levels. This time, beating Atalanta 3-2 in Bergamo, she also managed to break her taboo: that is, to beat a big one in a direct match. And he succeeded by overturning (for the second consecutive time) the initial disadvantage thanks to an effective double from Dzeko, a bomber always underestimated and who, instead, in the eternal wait for Lukaku, is bringing the Nerazzurri back to the upper floors. Now Inter are fourth (with Lazio) at less than eleven from Napoli. With a not insignificant advantage, however: to know that at the resumption of the championship he will immediately play against the Neapolitans.

Inzaghi meanwhile has come out of the tunnel of criticism. Speaking of the Inter technician, we should remember his new record: that of having won more than any other colleague in 250 league games. Not bad for a coach who was about to be fired. On the other hand, it is worse for Gasperini, in his third consecutive defeat. Something is wrong with the Goddess. He loses the games he is about to win. A strange syndrome, similar to the one that hit Trump in the last election.

Roma do not go beyond the draw (1-1 with Torino)

Another one that is not doing well is Roma. The one on one with Turin, reached in extremis, certifies the unhappy period of the Giallorossi. Matic, author of the equalizer in the fourth minute of recovery, saves Roma from a fool but not from the whistles of the Olimpico. Torino had only one demerit: not to win. He had the game in hand. After Linetty’s advantage, Belotti also missed a penalty. Only Dybala (a crossbar) was saved. Mourinho got himself expelled. But even this is nothing new. The news would be if the Pied Piper, instead of criticizing his players in public, managed to stay on the pitch.