Stop the sanitary use of the former Creaf, the community hospital will be built elsewhere

The decision would have been taken due to a slowdown in the transfer of ownership of the building that runs along via Dossetti. Here are the two alternative hypotheses under consideration

The project to transform Pegaso 1 at the former Creaf into a community hospital (intermediate care) with Pnrr funds fades away. The slowdowns linked to the sale of the property on the Via Dossetti side from the Region to the central Tuscany ASL due to an intermediate passage to the ministry, make this road impracticable for compliance with the very tight deadlines imposed by the Pnrr funds. At least this was the motivation presented by the manager of the technical services of the health company to the municipal councilors during the commission dedicated to the health structures being designed and built. The community hospital will therefore be built elsewhere. There are two hypotheses: the Pomegranate in Narnali, already a current support for the Santo Stefano hospital stays, or the second floor of the West building to the old hospital pairing up with the other community hospital that will be built on the first floor of the same building for a total of 40 beds of intermediate care. In essence, what already existed in that structure before Covid would be recreated.

More news. The two Territorial Treatment Centers (Cot) for deferrable requests will be located in the former Eliana Martini cancer prevention center in via Cavour which requires fire prevention interventions, which led to the move to a private building in via Galcianese in the center of cancer prevention. The two cots, one for every 100,000 inhabitants, must be ready by June 2024 and will be used to provide healthcare responses, with doctors and nurses, especially to citizens suffering from chronic diseases. It is a question of organizing home activities with the most appropriate responses to the patient’s problems. On the ground floor there will be the self-medication and her staff who have temporarily found a place not far away, in the western building of Misericordia e Dolce.

Returning to Creaf, the healthcare experience of the industrial complex in via Galcianese therefore seems to be drawing to a close. The Covid emergency period, when the building that runs along via Dossetti, renamed Pegaso 1, housed patients leaving the hospital and the one along via Galcianese, Pegaso 2 for vaccinations, gave the illusion that that property could have a future in this sector, but with the end of the pandemic and therefore of the exemptions from the accreditation requirements, it has been realized that transforming an industrial structure into a healthcare one is rather complex and expensive. The hypothesis was 5 million euros with a result that was anything but guaranteed. Better to shop around and choose what already has a sanitary setting, just to be rejuvenated.

(e.b.)