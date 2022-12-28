Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a unanimous cry of alarm that crosses the category of road freight and passenger transport but also the world of logistics and the automotive industrial and commercial chain. The deadline of 31 December set by last year’s maneuver was missed by many companies and the hope was that of a renewal, if nothing else, of the deadlines within which the vehicles must be delivered on pain of losing the tax benefit. The joint press release launched by the associations representing the category explains it well: «The risk that the automotive sector, due to the well-known problems of slowdown on all the main supply chains, shortage of chips, raw materials and semi-finished products, could failing to meet the deadlines set by the 2021 Budget Law had been communicated to the Government well in advance, with the request for the granting of a 6-month extension that would have no impact on the state budgets “, they write jointly Ania, Anfia, Anita, Federauto and Unatras-Confcommercio..

The knot of the bonus

The new appeal to the government to extend the delivery terms by 6 months and thus be able to take advantage of “one of the main investment support measures of recent years, which, among other things, will no longer be operational in 2023” can only pass on the train of amendments to the Milleproroghe. The associations then detail the needs, clarifying that the extensions are requested for traditional and innovative material capital goods ordered in 2021 and for which a 20% deposit has been paid and for which an extension is requested from 31/12/2022 to 30 /06/2023; traditional and innovative material capital goods ordered in 2022 and for which no advance payment was made with extension from 12/31/2022 to 06/30/202 and finally the traditional material capital goods ordered in 2022 and for which a payment of 20%, in this case from 06/30/2023 to 12/31/2023.

The voices of protest

“The tax credit method is an excellent tool that should be taken into greater consideration and encouraged above all in support of the important objectives that Italy must achieve in terms of 2030 and 2050 for the reduction of the environmental impact”. Word of Alessandro Peron, secretary general of Fiap, an association that brings together a part of the world of logistics and freight transport. «Precisely among our proposals such as Fiap – continues Peron – they had recommended to borrow the initiative of industry 4.0, which has certainly brought important benefits for companies in economic and innovation terms, with a new provision aimed at reducing the impact environmental. A tax credit for any initiative that goes towards greater environmental sustainability, thus encouraging not only the replacement of vehicles but also the possible use of solutions that reduce their impact. This would give the entire automotive sector a boost towards innovation and finding solutions that will help us achieve the above goals. We hope in the next government measures to find a change of pace towards these issues”.

“Slowdowns in the supply chains of chips and raw materials have dramatically increased delivery times for buses and other means of transport. Especially in a crisis situation such as the current one – said Nicola Biscotti, president of Anav (National Association of road haulage for travellers) – these delays cannot fall on the companies, which have invested with sacrifice in the renewal of the bus fleets, trusting they can access the credit from the expected tax for ordinary investments. It is necessary to extend the deadlines set for the delivery of the vehicles by at least six months in order to safeguard the investments already made, which, also due to the non-extension of the subsidy to 2023, were concentrated towards the end of the year.

One-year extension for polluting buses

And instead among the extensions included in the end-of-year decree there is the derogation for the ban on circulation for Euro 2 buses intended for local public transport. The driving ban for motor vehicles in categories M2 and M3, used for local public transport services, fueled by petrol or diesel with Euro 2 anti-pollution characteristics, which should have come into force on 1 January 2023 has been moved to 1 January 2024. thus aligned the stop relating to Euro 2 vehicles with that established for Euro 3 vehicles.