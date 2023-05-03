Stop to synthetic food and feed, the Municipality of Prato adheres to the battle of Coldiretti [notiziediprato.it]

03.05.2023 h 10:34 comments

Stop to synthetic food and feed, the Municipality of Prato adheres to the battle of Coldiretti

Aldermen Barberis and Squittieri signed the petition asking the Government to speed up the approval of the bill which provides for the ban on the production and placing on the market of synthetic foods. The matter will soon come to the council committee

The battle against synthetic food will soon be discussed in the council commission of the Municipality of Prato. This was assured to the president of Coldiretti Prato, Andrea Landini, by the councilors Valerio Barberis and Benedetta Squittieri on the occasion of the signing of the petition asking the Government to speed up the approval of the proposed bill which, based on the precautionary principle to protect the health of citizens, it provides for a ban on the production and placing on the market of synthetic food and feed. Against the prospect of finding in vitro meat, milk, fish and other artificially grown “derivatives” on the plate, Coldiretti has collected 35,000 signatures in Tuscany alone and received the support of more than 100 local administrations. With them are 84% of Italians who are against synthetic food according to Censis. The proposed bill, it is necessary to specify, does not stop research in this field.

“I thank the councilors Barberis and Squittieri for their support and for their commitment to bring our document into discussion in the committee before arriving in the city council where we hope there will be broad agreement. – explains Andrea Landini, President of Coldiretti Prato – This is not a flag crusade but to protect the health of our fellow citizens. Artificial food breaks the relationship between nature, man and food and represents a threat to territories and society. It’s not true that it’s safe, to date there’s nothing to prove it, and it’s not true that it’s sustainable and clean, just as it’s not true that it will be for everyone. The meat is produced from animal cells that are grown inside a fetal animal using hormones that are banned in Europe. There is no study on the effects on human health in the medium term but only risks with the FAO which has highlighted at least 53 critical issues: from the onset of tumors to allergies. What we ask, on the basis of the precautionary principle, is to do the studies first and in the meantime not to allow consumption”.

There are many elements in the Coldiretti paper which distance the prospect of synthetic food and relaunch the need to continue to support the mobilization of farmers to ask the Government not to waste time and speed up approval in Parliament. The petition can be signed at the Coldiretti offices in the area and on the occasion of the many initiatives organized.

