‘Stop using animals’, flash mob in front of the circus in Pescarese – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SPOLTORE, APRIL 22 – A flash mob against the use of animals in circuses, with the aim of “making people understand that animals are born free and must remain free” and that circus performances can exist even without animals. This is the initiative that took place in the afternoon in Spoltore, in front of the circus set up in the Arca shopping center area. The event was promoted by Lav and by activists and other associations, including voluntary Animalists breaking latest news, Save Animal and Anonymous for the voiceless. About forty participants, including parents with children who exhibited their drawings to say “enough of the use of animals in circuses”.



“The use of animals is anachronistic. Animals – say the promoters – live oppressed, humiliated, in unsuitable spaces, subjected to exhausting journeys and also exposed to extreme climatic conditions. With the flashmob, Lav confirms her battle on the subject. In Italy, the enabling law for the reorganization of entertainment, which also includes circuses, has been postponed to 2024. Lav asked Minister Sangiuliano not to wait for the set deadline, but to now implement a law text that has already been ready by the previous legislature “. (HANDLE).

