After the recent release of Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab by the US in exchange for 10 imprisoned Americans and a fugitive contractor, the idea of stopping Venezuelan migration has been brought to light by many political figures. Saab, who is an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested in 2020 in Cape Verde on charges of money laundering and corruption related to his role as a middleman in the Maduro government’s food subsidy program.

The release of Saab has sparked controversy and raised questions about the motives behind the US government’s decision. Many are speculating that the release could be part of a larger diplomatic negotiation with the Venezuelan government, which has been under heavy sanctions and international pressure.

The Nicaraguan President Ortega has congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart Maduro for the liberation of Saab, indicating a sense of solidarity among Latin American leaders. This move has raised concerns among those who believe that the release of Saab could potentially embolden the Venezuelan government and encourage further corruption and human rights abuses.

As the news of Saab’s release continues to reverberate across the international community, the focus has shifted to the implications of this decision. Many are questioning the ultimate impact on Venezuelan migration, as the release of Saab could potentially strengthen the Maduro government and exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

The question remains: what does the release of Alex Saab show that the US did? As the situation unfolds, the true motives behind the release and its potential consequences are yet to be fully understood. The international community will undoubtedly continue to monitor the aftermath of this decision and its implications for both Venezuela and the global fight against corruption and human rights abuses.