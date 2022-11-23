The Austrian arrested by the Tarvisio railway police last October, during a check aimed precisely at combating irregular immigration, is accused of having facilitated the illegal entry into Italy of two Indian citizens. The agents had noticed a person who was having a suspicious conversation with two migrants on the platform of the first platform of the railway station. Upon inspection, it emerged that the two foreigners were Indian citizens, who had entered Italy illegally along the Balkan route, headed for Rome, while the third person, an Austrian citizen, also according to the testimonies given by the two migrants, was the passeur who had brought to Italy aboard his car.

The two Indian citizens reported that they arrived in our country using the services offered by a web platform that would allow private cars to be shared between groups of people (so-called car-pooling) in order to reduce transport costs, indicating in the Austrian citizen the driver who, in exchange for money, had helped them cross the border.

During the search of the Austrian’s car, parked in front of the Tarvisio station, documentation emerged which confirmed that the two had actually been transported by the owner of the vehicle who was arrested for the crime of aiding and abetting illegal immigration and taken to prison in Udine.