The NielsenIQ annual report has confirmed what many Colombians already knew: inflation had a significant impact on household spending in 2022. The prices of the consumer basket products increased by 17.3%, while spending grew 20.7%.

Despite the variety of shopping channels available, neighborhood stores continue to be the most popular option, with 35.3% of consumers opting for this channel. Local consumer stores and discount stores are also popular choices, with 19.9% ​​and 17.6% of consumers respectively.

Camilo Escobar Carbonari, Analytics & Customer Success director for Colombia and Ecuador at NielsenIQ, has pointed out that “neighborhood stores continue to consolidate themselves as the preferred space for consumers in the country. It is the second fastest growing channel in Colombia and in the last decade it has only contracted twice, during the trucker strike and due to the mobility restrictions generated by the pandemic. Likewise, for the first time in five years it increased its number of points of sale, which reflects the good behavior that this channel continues to maintain”.

A curious fact is that hard discount establishments, such as Ara, D1 and the extinct Justo&Bueno, have become the sales channel with the greatest variation in volume, with growth of 13.4% in the year. According to NielsenIQ, this is because today’s consumers are more cautious and forewarned, making changes to their purchasing decisions due to the rate of inflation.

Another relevant aspect of Colombian consumer behavior is that they are increasingly diversifying their purchasing options. In 2020, he visited 3.9 channels per quarter, and today this figure is 4.2. Only 5% of household spending is concentrated in a single channel.

Although the volume of sales grew especially in the second quarter of the year (7.7%), in the second half of the year it presented a decrease in this growth rate, especially in the food and beverage categories.

Consumer perception continues to be negative, since according to the IQ report, carried out with its Discover platform for companies, 56% of Colombians feel that they are experiencing an economic recession and believe that the national economic scenario is worse than in previous years. .

In addition, at least half of households plan to concentrate their purchases on the essentials, while 27% will turn to technology to find better deals and 20% plan to reduce the content of the products they buy daily.

In line with this, consumers will be more critical, with 38% expecting to spend less on alcoholic beverages and 37% expecting to reduce their spending on confectionery. However, 18% of households believe that spending on the basic food basket will increase.