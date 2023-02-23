Adonis Tupac Ramirez

This week after a break I return with this column and with the second part of the stories of a resident.

I take out my little blade from the pocket of my uniform, the one that I have changed several times at night because I had gotten wet with blood and fluids from the different patients. Sometimes I have had to throw away the undergarments because they get stained with blood, pus or shit, and wash my genitals in the bathrooms of the operating rooms to continue working. That little sheet is full of scribbles that only I understand. If someone looked at it, they would think that they are hieroglyphic messages from some tribe from beyond. I am looking for lucidity in the midst of the fatigue and chaos of the last few hours, my head is spinning a lot and trying to organize so much information, so many feelings together, only now am I able to metabolize those sensations and absolute fatigue invades me. I hardly manage to write half a paragraph without falling asleep, it is a tremendous effort to stay alert and finish all the notes, I also have to continue the day, I have to give the shift to my partner who arrives at 6 am and then go upstairs to examine and review the evolution of hospitalized patients, supervise the work of internal doctors, solve problems and doubts, then the academic meeting at 7 am, present cases and be willing and prepared for the “stick” that they can give us because I lack something to do. According to our teachers, something is always missing, this training, almost always of a military and punitive nature, is not the most appropriate (it took me a long time to understand it and change my way of thinking and acting). There is no time or space for fatigue, much less to complain about overwork, these complaints and fatigue are a sign of weakness and “lack of character” in our specialty (how wrong they were).

That same lack of character made me make many mistakes when I was an undergraduate and postgraduate professor, I tried to do it the same way they had done with me, being rigid, harsh and sometimes rude, without understanding that each person is a different universe and has different ways of learning, without understanding that the best way to teach is by example and through empathy, understanding and affection, based on respect and responsibility.

We’ll read next week.