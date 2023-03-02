Adonis Tupac Ramirez

This week we finished this breaking latest news, here I leave the third part.

Closing your eyes, remembering what you experienced at night with different emotions as if you had been on a roller coaster, sensations of vague grandeur and feelings of frustration, pain and failure due to two patients who died in the middle of the operating room, these are the results of this long evening. Results that we measure in numbers, in statistics, forgetting names, life stories subject to each patient, families and a whole universe that implies a single life.

Now my confidants are this old computer and my little sheet of hieroglyphs that I start to decipher so that I can write all the data: name, age, gender, start time, end time, surgeon’s name, first assistant, second assistant, anesthesiologist, instrumentalist, assistant, intraoperative findings and detailed description of the surgery. I try to maintain lucidity and mental clarity, how can I do it without having slept? How can I keep it up with so many feelings of frustration and vague grandeur of this journey?

How difficult is the head at this time, where there is only a desire to sleep, drink or have quick sex, and how I want quick sex to release all this tension and frustration, to feel the pleasure of touching a woman’s skin, feel her aroma, delight myself between her legs (my girlfriend’s long and dark legs that I love), to forget that I still have more than 15 hours of workday. I just want the pleasure and then smoke in peace, discharge all this exhaustion, have an extra battery and be able to clear my mind to face the new day.

How difficult to continue, but soon it will be 6 am and a new working day begins. Where will these feelings stop? Perhaps in the morgue fridge, there is no time to externalize, much less for weakness.

This show goes on… next patient.

With this breaking latest news I want to recognize all the colleagues of the health personnel (doctors, nurses, therapists) who during their training have had to overcome adversity, fatigue, pain, abuse in order to achieve the objectives of being professionals. trained and responsible.

Today after more than 20 years of having started my training as a general surgeon, I affirm my commitment to: continuous academic training, cultivating humanism and being a leader for future doctors in training.