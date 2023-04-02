by Amalia Tito – Formez PA

The seminar Storiand epidemics and vaccines, held last Friday 24 March in Naples was highly appreciated by the participants in the event, organized by Form PA in collaboration with the Museum of Health Arts at the Sala del Lazzaretto of the Ospedale della Pace in the heart of the historic center of Naples, in a context rich in history and charm in which many participants in the Health Masters managed by Formez PA. The professor Gennaro Rispoli, Scientific Director of the Museum, with a fascinating journey has admirably represented the way in which medicine, over the centuries, has always merged with science, history and the economy, inevitably influencing the evolution of the affected countries. Through a splendid exhibition, treated in every detail through the reconstruction of tools and techniques typical of the various eras, the numerous participants were provided with the possibility of having a quick, simple and intuitive vision of the evolutions and historical analogies that have taken place in the history of humanity retracing it through the succession of epidemics and the answers that science, and others, have given to them.

The historical excursus has embraced all the epidemics that have affected humanity, from leprosy to the present day with Covid-19, and has also excellently highlighted the similarities of the consequences from a psychological, social, cultural and economic point of view . Certainly there was no lack of references to mythology and tradition; references that have blended well in the context of the seminar thus making it a real one “day of culture and science” capable of embracing different disciplines that are apparently disconnected from each other. All this, within the splendid setting of the Sala del Lazzaretto degli Incurabili, emblem of history, civilization, science, medicine, innovation and architecture, a structure made open to visitors thanks to the commitment and passion of the volunteers who take care of the usability and modernity of the content even after centuries.

In the photo, the scientific nativity scene ‘Incurable shepherds and charlatan healers’: one hundred sick shepherds (syphilitic, blind, etc.) and doctors with eighteenth-century costumes, the subject of the guided tour.