Storm and flooding in Europe: three deaths and hundreds of houses destroyed in England, zoo in Germany flooded

United Kingdom

The bodies of three men were found trapped in their vehicle in a river in northern England on Thursday. A fourth person who tried to help them was rescued safely, police said, adding that local weather conditions made it very dangerous to take to the track.

Several regions in the United Kingdom, especially Scotland and the north of England, have been ravaged by Storm Gerrit since Wednesday. The severe weather is accompanied by heavy rain and snow, and strong gusts of wind.

(Continue reading below the image)

Several roofs were blown away in Manchester. — © AP

A thunderstorm with so-called “supercell properties”, the heaviest type of thunderstorms, is currently passing over the northwest of England. The severe weather is moving eastwards across Morecambe Bay and may bring hail, lightning and strong gusts of wind in parts of Lancashire, the Met Office said.

A supercell, the strongest type of thunderstorm, may have caused a tornado near Manchester on Wednesday night. About a hundred homes in Stalybridge, Tameside and Carrbrook suffered significant damage, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

In Scotland, thousands of families were still without power on Thursday afternoon and train and air traffic was still disrupted. On many roads the situation is not much better and motorists were stuck in their vehicles for hours due to heavy snowfall or fallen trees.

(Continue reading below the image)

© AP

Germany

In Germany, a zoo had to be partially evacuated due to flooding. In the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, in the state of Lower Saxony, water entered the enclosure of about two hundred monkeys, forcing the animals to be relocated elsewhere. Some lemurs, meerkats and prairie dogs are also temporarily sheltered elsewhere. A spokeswoman for the safari park said this on Thursday.

(Continue reading below the image)

The access road to the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Germany has been flooded. — © dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

After heavy rainfall earlier this week, several parts of the park were flooded and some places are only accessible by all-terrain vehicles. The situation is especially critical near the Masai Mara Lodges, where antelopes and giraffes have shelter. However, the larger animals remain where they are for the time being as the water does not extend beyond the edge of their hooves. Moving a giraffe is also not without risk, the zoo stated.

The power had to be temporarily turned off throughout the park. Emergency generators are used to heat the stables and provide the animals with drinking water. Park employees, together with the emergency services, are building temporary dams to protect the stables against the rising water.

The zoo borders the Meiße River, which has overflowed its banks. There are also several watercourses and lakes on the site that have been flooded by rising groundwater. Lions, rhinos, tigers and elephants live in the park.

(Continue reading below the image)

Several parts of the Serengeti Park have been flooded in recent days. — © AP

The Netherlands

With our northern neighbors, the water in the IJssel river, a branch of the Rhine, has not flowed over the quay near Deventer. There was fear of a critical point, but it has not been reached and the water is slowly receding again.

At a water level of 6.30 meters the quay would flood. To be on the safe side, Deventer installed sandbags and big bags, extra large bags of sand. They will remain in place for the time being. The excess water is pumped away.

In Deventer, sandbags must provide protection against the water. — © AFP

Share this: Facebook

X

