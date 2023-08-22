Storm conditions weather conditions in Colombia

The presence of tropical storm Franklin in the Caribbean has generated intense rains in the Caribbean, Andean and Pacific regions of Colombia, announced the National Risk Management Unit, for which the entity recommended remaining alert to the increase in rainfall.

The Unit indicated that according to information from the National Hurricane Center, the atmospheric disturbance that was present in the Caribbean Sea has become tropical storm Franklin and, according to forecasts, it could generate the formation of cloud systems and electrical storms in the next 48 hours. in the Caribbean, Andean and Pacific region of Colombia.

According to what is indicated in the reports, Franklin will cross the center of the Caribbean Sea in the early hours of this Tuesday, August 22 and, later, it will move northward and affect the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

“We activated the National Response Plan for Tropical Cyclones. Let us be vigilant because in the north of the Colombian territory heavy rains are expected in the next few hours, especially in La Guajira and in a large part of the Caribbean region”, said Olmedo López, general director of the UNGRD.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast in the departments of La Guajira, Magdalena, Atlántico, Cesar, Bolívar, Sucre, Chocó, Antioquia and Santander in the next 24 hours.

The entity recommended that the Departmental Councils for Disaster Risk Management and the operating entities of the National Disaster Risk Management System activate protocols, response and contingency plans, and follow-up and surveillance actions based on prevention to readiness for a possible increase in rainfall and waves.

In addition, it is necessary to pay special attention to possible events, such as: mass movements, torrential floods, floods, electrical storms and sudden floods due to increased rainfall, especially in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the Gulf of Urabá, the area north of the Andean region and La Guajira.

Finally, the Unit reiterated to verify the information only through the official communications of the entities of the risk system and suggested taking the security measures indicated by Dimar, regarding nautical activities and the mobilization of vessels that are located close to the area of ​​influence for the next hours and days in the Colombian departments of the Caribbean region.

In the region

On the other hand, and according to information from the CVC Hydrometeorology Network, a trough in the west of the country has been conditioning the regional weather, so the potential for rain is high.

This is how in the Andean Region light to moderate rains alternated with dry periods during the day and moderate at night are expected for this Tuesday.

Likewise, in the Pacific Region moderate rains are expected during the day and of different intensity at night.

In the capital of the Valley, light to moderate rains are expected alternating with dry periods during the day and moderate at night.

The minimum temperature can vary during the day between 18 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

