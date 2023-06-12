Storm damage in southern districts

In the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak and Sarai Norang and adjacent areas, more than two dozen people died due to the storm and rain, while around two hundred people were injured. The large-scale destruction, including the collapse, has disrupted the communication system, while along with the loss of human lives, animals have also been hit by this disaster, and the situation is very dire due to the uprooting of trees at many places. It has been done, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan while expressing regret over the damage caused by wind, storm, rain and hail has directed the relevant authorities to start relief activities in the affected areas and the team consisting of Chief Secretary and Caretaker Ministers. A visit to the affected areas has started. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, who belongs to Bannu, contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by telephone and informed him about the loss of life and property. The Prime Minister directed the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and NDMA officials to take emergency measures and expressed his regret over the loss of lives and property due to the storm. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani demanded financial assistance from the Prime Minister for the victims while the Prime Minister assured all possible cooperation. And whether he had issued an alert before the storm came or not and if the meteorologists had fulfilled their responsibility and warned the public, whether the concerned authorities had taken measures to make the public take precautionary measures in this regard or not. Human measures in the way of wind and storms cannot be fully resisted, yet possibly some protective measures can be taken and just as herds of animals have been killed by walls collapsing due to storms, they can be moved to safe places. Loss of animals could be minimized if not prevented by translocation. It was the responsibility of the NDMA authorities that they could have given timely warning to the people and helped them to take protective measures. However, the disaster that was supposed to happen has come and it can only be regretted, but the damage caused has to be remedied. Government support is very important to take measures and bring life back to normal as soon as possible. In this regard, not only the caretaker provincial government should take steps to rehabilitate the victims by releasing the necessary funds, but they should announce financial assistance to the families of the deceased, and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured if it is not possible at the local level. That is, if the facilities are not available in small hospitals, they should be brought to the big hospitals of the province as soon as possible and provide necessary medical assistance. The provincial government has already provided the necessary funds to the relevant insurance company to issue health card facilities in the province. Now there is no obstacle in providing medical aid to the seriously injured, in these circumstances, the caretaker chief minister has nothing to stop him from only asking the ministers and the chief secretary to review the situation and take the necessary steps up to their level. It would be better if the Chief Minister himself visits the affected areas and assesses the situation by himself, but also invites the Prime Minister to come and see the situation himself and to announce all kinds of assistance to the victims and take care of them. Ensure all possible cooperation in getting back on your feet, reconstruction of destroyed houses, relief of losses caused by crop destruction, help the victims by announcing appropriate assistance, active in the private sector in this regard. Social aid organizations and institutions should also play an active role in the relief operations, while the people should focus on improving the situation with mutual cooperation at the local level.