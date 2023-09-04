Storm Dana causes various damages in different parts of Spain – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The heavy rains that began to occur on Saturday in Spain continue this Sunday in the center and southeast of the Peninsula in the form of storms. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a new special notice because they are expected to continue until Monday.

All the Andalusian provinces have come to be at some point of the day under yellow, orange or even red level warnings in the case of Cádiz, as a result of rain or storms within the framework of this meteorological phenomenon.

The mayors of Madrid and Toledo have asked citizens not to leave their homes and Civil Protection has sent a message with the same instructions to the population of the Community of Madrid. Meanwhile, Renfe has reported that the circulation of trains between Catalonia and the Valencian Community through the Mediterranean corridor has been interrupted and they are being diverted through Madrid.

As a consequence of Dana, the Junta de Andalucía has come to declare for a few hours this Sunday the pre-emergency situation of the Emergency Plan against the Risk of Floods in the province of Cádiz, where the 112 Andalucía Emergency service has managed around 70 incidents during the day.

Most of the notices attended to have been due to rockslides on secondary roads, pools of water in streets and occasional flooding of houses, premises and garages, with no injuries reported.

Seville, especially its capital, has been another of the points in Andalusia that has been most affected by the passage of DANA this Sunday, so that the emergency services of the Seville City Council have managed a total of 220 incidents of various types in the city.