Storm Harold Strengthens in Gulf of Mexico, Threatens South Texas with Heavy Rainfall

“Storm Harold Set to Hit South Texas with Heavy Rain, National Hurricane Center Reports”

Early Tuesday morning, Depression 9 intensified and transformed into Storm Harold as it made its way towards south Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). As of the 2 am ET bulletin, the system was located approximately 195 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, with sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and moving westward at a speed of 18 mph.

Residents in south Texas should prepare for heavy rain as Storm Harold continues to approach the region. This marks the first system to enter the waters of the Gulf of Mexico for the 2023 hurricane season. The unusually high temperatures in the Gulf’s waters during this time of the year increase the potential for rapid development and larger dimensions of the storm.

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to create favorable conditions for rainfall in southern and central Texas. The NHC has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the area from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port O’Connor, Texas, and a Tropical Storm Watch for the region from Port O’Connor to Sargent.

Forecasters predict that Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, now known as Storm Harold, will bring between 3 to 5 inches of rain to South Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated amounts reaching up to 7 inches. These rainfall amounts have the potential to trigger flash floods and urban flooding.

Mexico is also expected to experience heavy rain due to this system. Coailla and Nuevo León can anticipate between 4 to 6 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts reaching up to 10 inches during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking at the larger picture, the Atlantic hurricane season has already seen the formation of eight tropical storms since it began on June 1. These storms include Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Gert, Emily, and Franklin. Of these, only Hurricane Don reached Category 1 status but fortunately did not cause significant damage as it remained over the ocean.

According to the most recent forecasts from the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2023 Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is expected to be “above normal.” The NOAA Climate Prediction Center predicts that between 14 and 21 named storms may form during this season, with 6 to 11 of them becoming hurricanes. Additionally, 2 to 5 of these hurricanes are likely to be of great intensity, ranging from Category 3 to 5.

This updated forecast represents an increase from their earlier prediction in May, which suggested the season would be “close to normal” with 12 to 17 named storms and 5 to 9 hurricanes, including 1 to 4 major hurricanes.

As Storm Harold gains speed and strength, authorities continue to monitor its progress closely. Stay tuned for further updates on its path and potential impacts.

