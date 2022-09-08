AQUILEIA. Several establishments in the artisanal area struggling with flooding. Basements of the submerged houses in Belvedere, but also in the side of via Dante. And some areas of the patriarchal Basilica also ended up underwater, in particular the Baptistery and the crypt of the excavations.

These are the effects of the wave of bad weather that hit the Bassa Friulana in the late morning and early afternoon of Thursday 8 September. The most difficult situation is reported precisely in Aquileia, where a technical problem (most likely caused by the fall of a lightning bolt) has sent two pump pumps out of use at the same time, seriously compromising the disposal of water.

Piazza Capitolo was almost completely flooded, causing infiltrations in a part of the Baptistery, which was temporarily closed to allow employees to empty the water.

Flooded, as had already happened in December 2020, also the Crypt of the Excavations: “The mosaics were wet, while we covered the frescoes with nylon sheets”, explains the director of the Society for the Conservation of the Basilica of Aquileia Foundation , Andrea Bellavite, who on Thursday morning was in the Poponian religious building to supervise the activities.

Also present was the mayor of Aquileia, Emanuele Zorino, who in the afternoon chaired a summit to take stock of the situation with Civil Protection, Cafc, the Reclamation Consortium and municipal technicians. “We have recorded problems in particular in the Belvedere area, in via San Marco, along the side of via Dante, especially in via San Cromazio, and in the artisan area, where many companies have had to deal with flooding”, explains the mayor .

Discomforts also in via Curiel and in Borgo San Felice. In just a couple of hours, between 9 and 11, over 40 millimeters of rain fell in the area, according to data from the Arpa control unit located in Fossalon.