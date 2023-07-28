STORM LEAVES A SCHOOL WITHOUT A ROOF IN HORQUETA « News cde

CONCEPCION (special envoy) A school in the town of Horqueta, department of Concepción, suffered the consequences of a storm registered weeks ago. Two classrooms were left without roofs, so the students are teaching under the trees.

It’s about the school No. 4,953 “1 de Mayo”, located in the town of Horqueta. It suffered the ravages of the storm registered on July 12, which unroofed two classrooms of the institution.

Back from winter break The students were met with an unpleasant surprise. Therefore, it was decided to continue with the classes under the trees located in the schoolyard, according to a report by the ABC Color correspondent in Concepción.

“The storm took our entire roof and we cannot enter the classroom because it is dangerous,” commented one of the students from the institution, who added that they cannot even use the blackboard since it was all wet.

Likewise, heThe little girl indicated that a request had already been made to the local authorities to solve the problem, but there were no responses. “We are holding up well. If it’s really cold, we’re going to be in the hallway, but we don’t want to leave our class,” she added.

The Municipality of Horqueta promised to deliver the plates, but to date there has been no fulfillment of that commitment.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

