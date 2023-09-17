Storm Lee Hits New England and Canadian Coast, Causes Flooding, Power Outages, and First Reported Death

Bar Harbor, Maine – Storm Lee made its dramatic landfall on Saturday afternoon in Nova Scotia, Canada, with near-hurricane strength, leaving behind a trail of destruction along the New England coast and parts of Canada. The storm brought with it powerful winds, heavy rains, and rough surf, causing trees to topple, coastlines to flood, and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

Tragically, the storm claimed its first victim in Maine. A motorist lost his life when a branch fell on his vehicle, marking the first casualty of Storm Lee.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the post-tropical cyclone made landfall about 135 miles west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, with sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. As the storm moved into New Brunswick and the Gulf of St. Lawrence, meteorologists predicted its gradual weakening.

In the United States, a tropical storm warning was issued for a 230-mile stretch from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to the eastern tip of Maine, including the popular tourist destination, Bar Harbor, gateway to Acadia National Park. Bar Harbor suffered damage when a whale-watching boat broke loose and crashed ashore in front of the College of the Atlantic. Officials were working diligently to prevent around 1,800 gallons of diesel from spilling into the ocean, collaborating with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard.

Nova Scotia also experienced the impact of Lee, with coastal roads and boats flooded, power lines and trees downed, and ferries suspended. The region had already been grappling with wildfires and severe flooding earlier in the summer. Reflecting on the consecutive trials faced by the community, Halifax councilor Pam Lovelace expressed concern for mental health and urged people to check on their neighbors.

Significant portions of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island were under tropical storm warnings, while parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia were under a hurricane watch. Lee’s hurricane-force winds extended up to 140 miles from the center, with tropical storm-force winds impacting an area of up to 390 miles, encompassing Maine and large portions of the Canadian maritime provinces.

The storm caused widespread power outages across the region, with 11% of Maine customers, 27% in Nova Scotia, 8% in New Brunswick, and 3% in Prince Edward Island being affected. Significant storm surges and destructive waves were also expected along the Maine coast, accompanied by up to 4 inches of rainfall in some areas, leading to potential local flooding.

Tragically, a 51-year-old motorist lost his life in Searsport, Maine, when a large branch fell on his vehicle along U.S. Highway 1. Emergency workers had to disconnect the power before the man could be rescued from the car, but unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Although Massachusetts had already endured severe flash flooding days earlier, Storm Lee bypassed the most waterlogged areas, sparing them from further devastation.

This report was compiled with contributions from various sources, including Associated Press writers and local correspondents.

