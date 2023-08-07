Storm low on the coast also causes bad weather in Bremen

Summer vacationers and coastal residents on the Lower Saxony North Sea have to be prepared for a storm low that is unusual for the time of year at the start of the week. The reason for this is a storm low over the southern Baltic Sea, which also causes stormy weather in Lower Saxony.

The wind from the northwest will increase by Monday afternoon, said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Hamburg. Wind gusts of force nine with wind speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour are then possible on the coast. Further inland, the wind should blow a little less strongly with lots of clouds and rain with wind forces seven to eight.

It can also be stormy in Bremen on Monday (August 7th): The weather service expects many clouds, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms and squalls. It could be stormy, especially on the coast, at 17 to 19 degrees. It is expected to remain stormy and rainy on Tuesday as well. It’s not supposed to get warmer until Wednesday.

Danger of a slight storm surge on the North Sea coast

As a result of the strong northwest wind, experts from the storm surge warning service at the Lower Saxony State Office for Water Management, Coastal Defense and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) expect higher water levels. Accordingly, the afternoon high tide along the Lower Saxony North Sea coast should be between three quarters and one meter higher than the mean high tide. According to the authority, there is a risk of a light storm surge.

Some ferry companies canceled ferry trips on Monday afternoon due to the expected high water and storm. There were timetable changes for the island traffic to and from Wangerooge and Spiekeroog, as the ferry companies announced on the Internet.

Since the storm low over the Baltic Sea is stable, a decrease in the wind on the Lower Saxony coast can only be expected from Wednesday, said the DWD meteorologist. Inland, the wind is expected to ease on Tuesday night. “This is one thing that is very unusual,” said the meteorologist, referring to the long-lasting storm in the middle of summer.

Thousands of households in Poland without electricity after a storm

According to official information, when a bad weather front with storm and heavy rain passed through Poland, the power went out in several thousand households. The storm raged in all parts of the country on Sunday. According to their own statements, the Polish fire brigade was called to about 2,500 missions. Two people were injured.

In the Giant Mountains, a camp with around 200 scouts near Szklarska Poreba (Scribe) was evacuated as a precaution, the PAP agency reported. In the capital, Warsaw, the thunderstorm feared for Sunday evening failed to materialize; it rained only lightly. Storm warnings continued on Monday on the Polish Baltic Sea coast.

