Storm low “Poly” over NRW – chaos in the Netherlands – news

In addition, train traffic in the Dortmund-Dorstfeld area and in the Altena area (Westphalia) is affected by fallen trees. More information is available at www.zuginfo.nrw.

“Poly” over NRW: Fallen trees block roads

In northern Münsterland, trees have fallen and branches have fallen on roads. Overall, the situation is calm, said police spokesmen in several circles. In other regions of North Rhine-Westphalia, gusts of wind did not initially cause any major damage.

In Dortmund, the zoo was closed as a precaution in the early afternoon due to the storm warning. In the Steinfurt district, several trees fell on smaller side streets and blocked them. The fire brigade had to move in with chainsaws and remove the obstacles. According to the emergency services, there were no injuries.

Further danger from falling branches

So “Poly” is not raging in NRW as violently as the low “Lambert” in June. Nevertheless, caution is still required. Because the trees are already full of leaves and it has been very dry for a long time, branches can easily break.

There will also be showers and thunderstorms in some areas. During the night the showers will gradually subside.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

