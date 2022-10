Among the suspects in the investigation into the Lucanian Health – which last October 7 brought the Forza Italia group leader in the Basilicata Regional Council to jail, Francesco Piro – there is also the Undersecretary for Publishing, Giuseppe Moles (Forza Italia), and the former governor Marcello Pittella (ex Pd, now Action). He gave the news this morning in the Basilicata edition of Il Quotidiano del Sud.