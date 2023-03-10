Heavy gusts of wind have been sweeping across the country since Friday evening. In Ludwigshafen almost all of the electricity went out. Trees and trucks fell in many places.

In Ludwigshafen the fire brigade issued an official danger report on Friday evening. There was a large power failure in the city, landline lines are not working either, and mobile communications are only partially available.

Die According to the fire brigade, network operators are in the process of repairing the damage. Pfalzwerke Ludwigshafen informed SWR in the evening that there had been technical errors in four large circuits at 7:24 p.m. For safety reasons, these were automatically switched off. This led to two Ludwigshafen substations being shut down completely, which led to the major power outage. The exact cause could not be clarified yet, it said.

In town he is local public transport partially collapsed. The Rhine-Neckar traffic announced that there were massive failures in the entire area. The railway lines across the Rhine will therefore be widely diverted in Mannheim.

In green city and in the association municipality Leininger Land the emergency call also failed. The fire brigades mann their operations centers, and in an emergency citizens can turn to them.















There are also reports of temporary power outages from other parts of the Palatinate. Out of green city a power failure is also reported and also in Frankenthal the power was temporarily off. As a result, the water supply failed in some places.

Also in Hunsrueck and in the Eifel there were widespread power outages. In the Verbandsgemeinde of Speicher and Bitburg-Land, people in eleven towns were temporarily left in the dark. The power also went out in Longkamp in the Hunsrück.

Storm blows down trees, roads temporarily closed

The storm was already over on Friday afternoon Region Trier swept. Numerous trees were knocked down on the L 142 between Zerf and Weiskirchen in Saarland. The road had to be closed and cleared by the fire department. There was an accident near Thalfang caused by a fallen tree, but no one was injured. In Etgert in the Hunsrück, a corrugated iron roof threatened to fly off. The fire brigade secured this and cordoned off the site because workers could not get on the roof in the wind. Several streets were only partially passable due to fallen trees.















Two trucks overturned due to strong gusts on the A61

On the A61 at the level of Brohltal Bridge the violent storm blew down two trucks. According to police, the drivers were not injured. The Autobahn near Niederzissen is closed to the south because the two trucks are blocking the lane. The rescue is difficult due to the weather conditions with the strong gusts, the police said.

Fire brigade also in Mainz on duty due to storm

The storm is also sweeping across the state capital. Trees fell, police said. In Mainz-Gonsenheim a tree fell on a car, two occupants were slightly injured. The fire brigade is on duty, mainly to secure site fences and signs – the storm blows away everything that flies.

Little storm damage in the West Palatinate

In the Westpfalz it was relatively quiet until the evening. According to the police, there are no power outages and no serious accidents. Occasionally trees or branches fell on roads, including the A63, which have already been cleared. In the Donnersberg district, a trampoline became independent – the storm blew it into a neighboring garden.



Storm subsides during the night

The storm has been moving over Rhineland-Palatinate since Friday afternoon with wind, rain and thunderstorms. The German Weather Service (DWD) spoke of gusts that can reach wind speeds of 95 kilometers per hour locally, and even up to 110 kilometers per hour in crests.













Snow follows the wind down to the lowlands

During the night the wind decreases again, and the rain also decreases. But then new trouble threatens – it gets much colder, in the Eifel and in the Westerwald snow comes down instead of rain. It can also become locally slippery in the lowlands.

