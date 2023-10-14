Storm surge on the North Sea coast restricts ferry operations | > – News

As of: October 14, 2023 5:39 p.m

A storm last night caused trees to fall over and garden sheds to fall apart. On Saturday afternoon, the flood level on the North Sea coast rose as a result of the weather. This had an impact on ferry operations.

Strong winds also blew along the coast on Saturday afternoon. According to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency, the water level on the North Frisian coast was one and a half to two meters higher than normal as a result of the overnight storm. Because of the storm surge, the ferries to Amrum, Föhr and Pellworm ran differently than usual until the evening. Individual connections were also canceled. The same applied to the Hallig lines and the ferries to Helgoland. There may still be restrictions on Sundays. The Elbe ferry Glücksstadt-Wischhafen had stopped operating completely on Saturday until 5:30 p.m.

Lots of firefighting operations at night

On Saturday night, wind and rain caused around 50 fire brigade operations in Schleswig-Holstein. According to the control center, there was mostly minor damage and no one was injured. A stronger wind field has moved over parts of Ostholstein. Residents report garden sheds that have taken off and maybe even a wind gust. According to the fire department, it is still unclear whether it was actually one. Accordingly, several trees fell over around Altenkrempe and Cashagen, and the window of a house in Ahrensbök popped out.

“Ten minutes and everything here is in ruins”

No one was injured in the storm, even in Cashagen.

Nils Ressel from Cashagen near Ahrensbök said that he and his wife were woken up in the night by loud rain, and shortly afterwards there was a loud bang. A look outside then revealed that a patio barrier and the garden shed were gone. “The garden shed blew across the street, onto our car, the license plate is out, the front window is broken, the hood is dented.” Things didn’t look any better in the rest of the town either: trees were lying all over the place, tiles were missing from the roofs. “Ten minutes and everything here is in ruins. I’ve never experienced that in forty years,” summarized the Cashagener. The fire brigade was quickly there to clean up the village together with the residents.

Storm surge warning for the North Frisian coast

Helpers were also required in the north of the country: there, for example, the country road between Schwabstedt and Winnert in the Nordfriesland district was partially under water. Likewise in Ramstedt (Nordfriesland district), a cellar there was full.

