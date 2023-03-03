Home News Stormarn: Kripo determined after threats in Ahrensburg school
News

Stormarn: Kripo determined after threats in Ahrensburg school

by admin
Stormarn: Kripo determined after threats in Ahrensburg school

Stormarn
Kripo investigates after threats in Ahrensburg school

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police vehicle. photo

© Lino Mirgeler/dpa/symbol image

The police are investigating threats at the Ahrensburg home garden school and are examining measures to be able to return to school next week. The police said on Friday that details could not be given for tactical reasons.

The police are investigating threats at the Ahrensburg home garden school and are examining measures to be able to return to school next week. The police said on Friday that details could not be given for tactical reasons.

The home garden school and the neighboring Eric-Kandel-Gymnasium remained closed on Friday. There was distance learning at home. At the home gardening school, graffiti with threats of violence had been discovered several times on a toilet. “We want to make it clear that threats of violence are punishable by law and that the perpetrators must also expect civil consequences,” the police said.

Lessons canceled high school Lessons canceled community school Police press release dated February 27th Police statement dated March 3rd

dpa

See also  A total of 208,000 pieces of job information have been released. Hunan launches the 2023 "Spring Breeze Action" special job fair- News- Hunan Online

You may also like

Trump announced a tough trade line in the...

After resistance from the FDP: EU postpones vote...

Hippotherapy Center in Yopal opens second cycle of...

Corona numbers: Current case numbers and map for...

They change the name of Karol G in...

The family of the Wenzhou Tesla accident driver...

Belarus – Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski...

The Secretariat of Economic Development and the Chamber...

Ukraine threatens to lose arms aid from the...

Chaos returned to the road at kilometer 18...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy