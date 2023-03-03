The police are investigating threats at the Ahrensburg home garden school and are examining measures to be able to return to school next week. The police said on Friday that details could not be given for tactical reasons.

The home garden school and the neighboring Eric-Kandel-Gymnasium remained closed on Friday. There was distance learning at home. At the home gardening school, graffiti with threats of violence had been discovered several times on a toilet. “We want to make it clear that threats of violence are punishable by law and that the perpetrators must also expect civil consequences,” the police said.

dpa