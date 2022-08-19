Wind at 140 kilometers per hour and heavy rain have battered Tuscany since 10 am today 18 August. Two people lost their lives, overwhelmed by the fall of trees: a man in Sorbano del Giudice (Lucca), a woman in the La Malfa park in Carrara. Fear also at camping Italia in Marina di Massa, where four people were injured again by falling trees and a woman because she got stuck under a caravan. The devastation has affected several areas of Tuscany, so much so that the governor Eugenio Giani has decided to sign the regional state of emergency lasting six months for the meteorological events of 15 August and 18 August in the territory of the Provinces of Massa Carrara, Lucca, Pistoia, Prato, Metropolitan City of Florence, Arezzo, Siena, Pisa, Livorno, Grosseto.

The budget in several provinces is very heavy. TO Firenze Line 1 of the tramway to Scandicci stops due to the fall of a tree inside the Cascine Park: the plant hit a tram, no passengers were injured, but the pantograph was damaged. Firefighters on site. At is preparing a shuttle bus during the restoration operations. Another fallen tree hit the power line of Line 1 at the Strozzi-Fallaci stop. The team of the Florence-West detachment of the fire brigade is always intervening in Florence in Bottai in Via S. Cristofano, at the International Camping Village, for a fallen tree on a camper where there is a family inside that does not manages to get out of the middle. People are not injured.

Also in Florence, at Galluzzo, a person was injured by the fall of a branch on the market stall. There are fallen trees in viale Paoli, viale di Poggio Imperiale and above the Cascine del Riccio in viuzzo San Gersolè.

Ordinance of the Municipality, in Florence parks and gardens closed until Saturday. Boboli also closed



A Livorno, in Piazza Mazzini, a tree collapsed without hurting anyone. On the Island of Elba, umbrellas torn up due to the strong wind have been reported. A whirlwind hit the north coast of the region and caused a Massa the wounding of a man inside a bus depot, hit in the head by materials, objects and debris blown up by the wind. Once part of the roof has been uncovered, the hinged doors are torn off. The injured person, as explained by the Autolinee Toscane transport company, is a maintenance worker for an external company; he remained conscious but was taken to the emergency room. The debris also broke the windows of three coaches. In total, about 100 people have been evacuated from their homes in the municipalities of Massa (30) and Carrara (70). Civil protection is setting up a shelter for the night in schools and gyms made available by the municipalities. The Tuscany Region reports on bad weather.



The devastated market of Marina di Carrara

Air horn also a San Miniato. The mayor Simone Giglioli addresses the citizens: “We receive reports of trees and branches fallen on roads and of dangerous situations in the municipal area, following a tornado. We are activating the emergency teams. I ask you to pay attention and report any situations to the dedicated municipal numbers (0571-4061 switchboard, 0571-406406 Municipal Police) or to the emergency numbers. Thanks for your cooperation “. Many responses to the mayor’s post with requests for intervention with photos of fallen trees.

Damage to fallen trees also in Versilia. The mayor of ViareggioGiorgio Del Ghingaro makes the first estimate of damage due to bad weather on Facebook: “Tree fallen on the Aurelia variant, Viareggio Sud exit: exit closed. A repeater in via del Giglio at the corner of via del Garofano was set on fire. A lime tree fell in piazza Dante at the station: damage A holm oak fell in via Zara: no damage. Two trees fell along viale dei Tigli: the avenue was already closed. 4 pines fell in via Udine in Pineta di Ponente: they hit the railing of an apartment building. No damage to the people. Statue fallen in Piazza Mazzini: the barriers are coming. Electricity cuts in various areas “.

Three people injured a Fornaci di Barga (Lucca) for the detachment of a roof during the storm. The roof of a house torn off fell on three cars. Six people involved, three of which were injured and rescued. On the spot, carabinieri firefighters and 118 ambulances who transferred the wounded to the hospital in Lucca. In Borgo a Mozzano the wind caused serious damage to the elderly center without causing any injuries. Electricity outages have been recorded in many areas of the province of Lucca.

Damage and fear also a Pietrasanta, where the firefighters are intervening for the collapse of a roof of an apartment building. On site a team with an airplane for safety measures. And again: due to the fall of trees and branches on the roadway, a section of the state road 439 ‘Sarzanese Valdera’ is temporarily closed to traffic in both directions at km 88 in Lajatico, in the province of Pisa. On the spot, the Anas teams and the police for the management of traffic and to restore traffic.





The mayor of Castelfiorentino (Florence), Alessio Falorni, shared a satellite image of the advancing storm front on his Facebook profile, writing: “Just past the heavier storm front, which brought more wind than rain. The next one, which you see in the photo, is expected around 2 pm, and it should bring more rain than wind. The results are uncertain, however; the front should be less heavy due to the cooling of the air in the meantime. including private citizens) who are working to better manage the emergency ”