Storms in Carinthia and Styria

As the police reported, there was a hailstorm in the Spittal an der Drau district with hailstones five to eight centimeters in size, which brought traffic on the Drautalstraße (B100) to a standstill. In addition, numerous trees were uprooted by stormy gusts along the Drautalstraße from Lendorf in the direction of Spittal, some of which protruded into the road and blocked it, according to the police. Numerous fire brigades were deployed.

As the ORF Styria reported online, the fire brigades in the Liezen district were on duty because of uprooted trees and covered roofs. More thunderstorms are expected overnight. According to the ORF, the upper Mur and the upper Mürztal should be particularly affected, and there should also be showers at night in the Graz basin, which was hit last. The meteorologists only expected relaxation in the second half of the night.

