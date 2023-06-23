Storms in the north: flooded streets and train chaos | > – News

Status: 06/23/2023 08:15 a.m

Deep “Lambert” has almost completed its migration from Lower Saxony via Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein through Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The storm caused most of the damage in southern Lower Saxony. Train traffic is also restricted in many places.

The storm “significantly affected” regional and long-distance traffic, according to Deutsche Bahn. Among other things, the routes Berlin-Hamburg, Berlin-Hanover, Braunschweig-Hildesheim and Göttingen-Kassel are currently not passable. As a result, there are cancellations and delays. According to a spokeswoman, it is not yet foreseeable when the trains will run regularly again. In several cities, stranded passengers had to stay overnight in specially provided trains – including in Hamburg, Hanover, Göttingen and Bremen. Deutsche Bahn advises travelers to check before starting their journey to inform onlinewhether your train is running as planned. The railways had previously lifted the train connection for travel on Thursdays and Fridays. Private rail companies such as NordWestBahn, Erixx and Transdev also report weather-related cancellations and delays.

Severe weather warnings continue to apply in northern Germany

Meanwhile, severe weather warnings apply in large parts of northern Germany until the morning. In the southern parts of Lower Saxony, the rain has meanwhile subsided. “The all-clear is given there, there will be no larger amounts of rain,” said weather expert Frank Böttcher in the special program NDR Info Extra. “In some areas of Lower Saxony, 50 liters of rain per square meter have already fallen, and around half of a monthly rainfall has fallen across the board within a few hours, said Böttcher. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, between 30 and 90 liters of rain per square meter could fall in the coming hours. In the east According to the German Weather Service (DWD), and south-eastern Germany there is also a risk of thunderstorms, hail and stormy gusts, as the DWD announced in the morning.In addition to flooded cellars and streets, local flooding is possible.The DWD advises against staying outdoors.

Thousands of firefighting operations in the south of Lower Saxony

During the night, the storm had raged especially in the south-east of Lower Saxony. In several districts and cities, large contingents of fire brigades and rescue services were deployed. Alone in Brunswick where the palace square was also under water, the fire department received 1,600 emergency calls in the evening. Cars stood in knee-deep water, mud blocked the tram rails at times, and water ran into shops, pubs and an underground car park in the city center. Also from Hildesheim a large number of operations were reported, trees snapped. According to rescue workers, trees fell in the Northeim district, and in the town of Hardegsen, among other things, cellars and streets were flooded and manhole covers were pushed up. In Einbeck, several districts were affected by a power outage. There was also heavy rain, hailstorms and gusts of wind in the district and in the city of Göttingen. In Lingen (Emsland district), the open-air concert by the British singer Sting was canceled.

In Hamburg, the storm apparently caused little damage. The fire brigade counted about 30 missions by morning. In Bremen, 800 emergency calls were received, like “outside and inside” reported. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the police control centers reported a quiet night with “nice rain”.

Stay in the building Switch off the electricity in rooms where there is a risk of water getting in Pay attention to neighbors and people in need of help Follow weather reports Only use your mobile phone in an emergency because of the risk of network overload Dial 112 in an emergency

Loosening up from noon today

The DWD is still expecting isolated storms today, especially towards the east. The low is therefore slowly migrating to Poland, with the muggy warm air being replaced by cooler ones. It stays wet the longest in Western Pomerania, while it is already dry again in the rest of the north.

“In the afternoon there will be a lot of sunshine again in the north – just as if nothing had happened,” said weather expert Böttcher on NDR Info, looking ahead. The maximum daily temperatures should be a maximum of 24 degrees in Schleswig-Holstein, 23 degrees in Lower Saxony and Hamburg and a maximum of 21 degrees in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the DWD, there may still be occasional thunderstorms, but it is mostly dry.

