Storms leave two dead in eastern US – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

More than 1,700 domestic flights were canceled and more than 8,000 were delayed Monday due to weather conditions in the United States.

Rain, wind and hail lashed nearly the entire US East Coast, from Alabama to New York, where tornado warnings were issued.

Authorities mentioned that a 28-year-old man died in Alabama after being struck by lightning in the parking lot of an industrial estate and in South Carolina, a 15-year-old teenager died after a tree fell in front of his grandparents’ house. .

Additionally, around 600,000 people were without power Tuesday morning on the East Coast due to heavy rains.

