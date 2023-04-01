Stephanie Clifford, born in Baton Rouge (Louisana) in March 1979, is a porn actress known as Stormy Daniels. and it has been the key piece so that the New York Prosecutor’s Office has been able to impute the former president of the United States Donald Trump for paying him to buy his silence.

In 2006, when Daniels was a young 27-year-old porn star and Donald Trump, a well-known 60-year-old New York businessman, had, according to the actress, an “uncomfortable and unexpected” sexual encounter on a golf outing in the Lake Tahoe region, located between the states of California and Nevada.

Trump (who was already married to Melania Knauss at the time) denies it, but the truth is that the former president Michael Cohen’s lawyer acknowledged having paid Daniels $130,000 in the last stretch of the 2016 presidential election campaign for her to remain silent. .

PROUD OF HER LONG PORN CAREER



The actress, who has come to name her breasts “Thunder” and “Lightning” (lightning), no doubt in keeping with her stage name Stormy, he received this payment when he was in talks with various media outlets to go public with his story.

Apparently, he had already tried to sell the exclusive in 2011 to Life & Style magazine, which finally backed down after receiving a legal warning from Cohen.

Clifford began her career as a teenager. At the age of 18, she was already working at a local strip club where, when asked about politics, she would change the subject with: “Let’s talk about sex.”and in the year 2000 he was shooting his first commercial film according to the IMDB website: “Big Busted Goddesses of Las Vegas” (Busty Goddesses of Las Vegas).

Daniels maintains that she does not identify with me as a feminist, and thinks that the movement “has lost its original connotation and has gone too far”but she is frustrated that her credibility is always in question because she is a Playboy girl, actress and porn film director.

“My contribution to society is to give people an escape route. A lot of my fans are in the military or people going through hard times, and the last thing they want to think about is those things. My job is to give them 12 minutes in which politics does not exist”he assured in an interview published in Playboy in 2018, along with several photos sharing the limelight with Trueno y Relámpago.

STORMY’S PROFESSIONAL RESURGENCE

Daniels, who many consider to be one of the few people who has known how to respond to Trump with his same impertinence and arrogancelives a golden resurgence of his career, since in 2018 his relationship with the then president was finally made public.

In an October tweet of that year, after a judge dismissed a defamation complaint by Daniels against Trump, the still president referred to her as “caracaballo”, to which she responded by calling him a “premature ejaculator” and “tiny “, in relation to his sexual attributes and the alleged encounter held in 2006.

The actress, who on her Twitter profile also describes herself as a paranormal investigator and medium, as well as a television presenter, has taken advantage of her renewed fame to launch a book in 2018: “Full Disclosure” (Full Disclosure), where he tells his version of his relationship with the former president.

Also, that same year he embarked on a tour of performances around the country titled “Make America Horny Again”, which could be translated as “Make America warm again”, a parody of the campaign slogan that brought Trump to the presidency: “Make America Great Again” (Make America great again).

Yesterday, after learning that Trump was indicted, he wrote a message on Twitter that has been commented on by almost ten thousand users, retweeted eight thousand times and seen by 3.8 million people in which he revealed that he was receiving numerous marketing requests and autographs. .

But above all, he appreciated the “support and love” of his followers and assured that he was receiving so many messages that he could not respond to all of them.

“Besides, I don’t want to spill the champagne either,” he added, following the phrase of an emoticon winking and sticking out his tongue.