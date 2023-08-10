Home » Strack-Zimmermann for delivery of cruise missiles to Ukraine
Strack-Zimmermann for delivery of cruise missiles to Ukraine

The Taurus cruise missile has a range of 500 kilometers. Ukraine has asked for the delivery of the type, the SPD is currently refusing this. (picture alliance / dpa / Jörg Carstensen)

The country urgently needs them. And it would be time to give the green light, said the chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee on the Phoenix television station. Strack-Zimmermann accused the Chancellery of keeping the issue small and delaying a decision. The CDU defense politician Kiesewetter made a similar statement. He proposed a joint Union initiative with politicians from the traffic light parties. In this way, the pressure on the chancellery could be increased, said the Christian Democrat.

The federal government has so far refused to supply the Taurus system. Federal Defense Minister Pistorius had recently expressed concerns because the cruise missiles could also reach Russian territory. However, he did not categorically rule out a delivery for the future. France and Britain are already equipping Ukraine with similar-range missiles.

This message was broadcast on 08/10/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

