straight ahead for the three points!

With the willingness to go for the three points -as it did in the match against Patriotas- Valledupar Fútbol Club will face Cúcuta this afternoon (4 pm) for the second date of the semifinal home runs of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

The cast directed by Julián Barragán visits the people of Cucuta at the General Santander stadium, a team that on the first date took advantage in the area after winning Cortuluá as a visitor.

Despite the rival’s scrolls, Verdiblanco players and coaching staff assured in the preview that they will compete “from you to you” to the locals to continue in the fight for the place in the final of the tournament.

“(Facing Patriotas) We showed that we have to compete and fight against any team, we started in a very positive way and we will continue fighting for that goal and objective that we have of being first in the group”Alvarez said before the game.

For the duel for the second day of the home runs, Valledupar will not be able to count on his scorer Misael Martínez who saw the red card against Patriotas.

“With Cúcuta we already had the opportunity and we competed quite well, now we are visiting, but the away team has shown itself (well) during the tournament, the concentration must be the same, the same attitude, show and maintain the momentum, win and good game. We go to Cúcuta with the precautions of the case, but also being daring and looking for goal situations”, said the Verdiblanco coach.

DATASHEET

Estadio: General Santander (Valledupar)

Central: Didier Gracia – Chocó

Date: 2 Homers of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Cucuta: Ezekiel Mastrolia, Santiago Guzman, Julian Anaya, Darwin Carrero, Bayron Suaza, Cesar Hinestroza, Christian Diaz, Juan P. Diaz, Joider Micolta, Jonathan Agudelo and Juan D. Moreno.

Coach: Bernardo Redin.

Valledupar FC: Weimar Asprilla; Mateo Parra, David Álvarez, Kevin Rivas and Joan Cajares; Jean Marcos Angulo, Iván Camacho, Kevin Rentería, Arney Rocha and Jhon Gutiérrez; Dayrón Valencia.

Coach: Julian Barragan.

THE SECOND DATE

Group A (Wednesday)

rangers vs. Strength

Stadium: Bello Horizonte

Real Cartagena vs. Sports Quindío

Stadium: Jaime Moron

Group B (Thursday)

Cucuta vs. Valledupar

Time: 4 pm

Stadium: General Santander.

Broadcast: WinSports.

Patriots Boyacá vs. cortulua

Time: 7:30 pm

Stadium: Independence.

Transmission: Win Sports+ and Win Sports.