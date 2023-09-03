Stranded in the Desert: Chaos at Burning Man Festival as Storms Cause Flooding

Burning Man Festival Attendees Stranded in Nevada Desert After Storm Causes Chaos

September 3, 2023

Tens of thousands of people who gathered for the highly anticipated Burning Man festival remain stranded in the Nevada desert due to severe storms that hit the area. In addition, authorities are currently investigating a death at the event and are working to open escape routes for attendees.

After the storm turned the festival site at Black Rock City into a quagmire, organizers were forced to close vehicle access to the event. Festival-goers had no choice but to traverse through the muddy terrain, with many opting to go barefoot or wrapping plastic bags around their feet to protect them from the sludge. Revelers were advised to take shelter, conserve food, water, and supplies.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a death had occurred, but did not disclose any details regarding the deceased’s identity or the cause of death. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Organizers, however, assured participants that the festival is designed to withstand such conditions and encouraged them to remain calm. They stated that mobile phone trailers had been set up at various locations for attendees to use, and shuttle buses were being arranged to transport them to Reno from Gerlach, the nearest town located about five miles away.

“Burning Man is a community of people willing to support each other. We have come here knowing that it is a place where we bring everything we need to survive,” the organizers said in a statement. “That is why we are all well prepared for a weather event like this.”

Prominent DJ Diplo, known by his real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, shared a video on Instagram showing himself and comedian Chris Rock hitching a ride in a fan’s van after walking for six miles through the mud.

Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival takes place, announced that vehicle gates would remain closed for the remainder of the event. The festival, which began on August 27, was initially scheduled to conclude on Monday.

According to the Reno National Weather Service, the festival site received over half an inch of rain on Friday, and another quarter inch was expected to fall on Sunday. Organizers have started rationing ice sales, and vehicular traffic has been halted, rendering portable toilets unusable.

Officials have confirmed that the festival entrance remains closed, and it is unknown when attendees will be able to leave the venue. No traffic, except for emergency vehicles, is currently allowed. Organizers have yet to determine when “the roads would be dry enough for caravans or vehicles to drive safely.” However, they remain optimistic that vehicles will be able to exit the festival grounds by the end of Monday if weather conditions improve.

These developments came just before the anticipated burning of the event’s large wooden effigy scheduled for Saturday night.

The Associated Press reached out to the Pershing County Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, but received no immediate response.

Despite the difficult situation, attendees are making the most of it. Many were seen playing beer pong, dancing, and enjoying the standing water, while others built bucket toilets to minimize the trek through the mud to the portable toilets.

“If it really turns into a disaster, well, nobody’s going to have mercy on us,” said festival-goer Mike Jed. “I mean, he’s the Burning Man.”

Authorities are currently working relentlessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all festival attendees. With the cooperation and resilience of the Burning Man community, it is hoped that the event can still conclude on a positive note.

