Strange light appreciated in the sky of Barranquilla

A strange light that appeared in the sky of Barranquilla has generated all kinds of reactions and comments on social networks.

The phenomenon was captured by a city inhabitant who, astonished by what he saw, decided to record with his cell phone the path of a trail of light that crossed the skies of the capital of the Atlantic.

The 14-second video was shared on Twitter by the ‘Primero Barranquilla’ account, who asked his followers if they knew the cause of this unusual event. In a short time, the video went viral and has generated great interest in the scientific community and in the general population.

Many claim that it is a shooting star, a phenomenon that occurs when meteoroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up, leaving bright rays of light in the night sky. These balls of fire are called shooting stars and they are a spectacle that can be seen at different times of the year.

Despite the fact that several netizens wanted to explain the fact, the truth is that among the comments there are different versions, some attached to reality and others from people who took the event with humor, all without being able to determine what exactly it was about. “It looks like the entry of a meteorite or space junk into our atmosphere”, “It can also be an object, which by the force of gravity enters the earth, and when it collides with the layers, it disintegrates generating that ray of light… », «Rain of stars… It was announced for days», said some who analyzed the video.

The shooting star is a natural phenomenon that occurs all over the world and it is not strange that it is visible in the sky of the cities, but the surprise and the impression that it caused in the inhabitants of Barranquilla is understandable. However, the opinion of experts and authorities is still awaited to determine exactly what this event was about and if it represents any type of risk to the population.