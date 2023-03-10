Home News Stratec SE: weak outlook; Headwinds persist in 2023; SELL
Stratec SE: weak outlook; Headwinds persist in 2023; SELL

Stratec SE: weak outlook; Headwinds persist in 2023; SELL

Stratec reported weak preliminary results that fell short of both the company’s and AlsterResearch’s expectations, and issued a weak outlook.

Stratec reported weak preliminary results that fell short of both the company’s and AlsterResearch’s expectations, and issued a weak outlook. Management has now confirmed and reiterated that customers have brought forward many purchases during the pandemic that are now missing. AlsterResearch analysts anticipate that 2023 sales will be driven by newly launched system solutions, but the changing product mix coupled with inflation and product launch costs will negatively impact margins in FY23 and beyond. Stratec is facing a turbulent transition year, which usually only involves negative surprises, special write-offs, higher costs and frustrated employees. In addition, the experts from AlsterResearch have doubts about Stratec’s pricing power and lower the assumptions. With a new target price of EUR 63.00, AlsterResearch is changing its rating to SELL because Stratec is still suffering from too many problems.

The STRATEC share is currently trading at a minus of -7,42 % and a rate of 69.90EUR
traded.

