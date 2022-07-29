Listen to the audio version of the article

What’s better than feeling mentally efficient and bright? What are the most important tools for facing personal, social and professional challenges today? Finding the right words at the right time, having a ready and faithful memory, quick and effective reasoning skills, as well as a good dose of creativity and mental flexibility, are the conditions that make people feel efficient and competent, able to make face with confidence the thousand commitments that life imposes. “In the last few decades the average life span has lengthened a lot and perhaps for this very reason today the desire of people is not simply to live longer but to live better…. and to live well the brain is absolutely essential. This book is important because in addition to describing the complex brain machine in a simple and clear way, it offers us a practice, a series of exercises that are used to train and improve the various brain functions. ” Filippo Ongaro, surgeon, writes in the preface.

Strategica Mente explores how the mechanisms of the mind and brain work, illustrates the best strategies to use them at their best and make them even more powerful and offers more than 150 practical exercises of Mental Gymnastics® to develop the skills that make them efficient, capable and safe. in personal and professional life.

