Strategies against resistant bacteria | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

Even if it is not easy to distinguish whether patients died with or from resistant bacteria, the numbers are frightening. Approximately 5 million deaths associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) have been identified and 1.3 million deaths attributed to AMR. Again, the highest rates were found in sub-Saharan Africa and the lowest rates in Australasia, where deep respiratory disease was also the most common cause (about 1.5 million deaths). Relevant resistant bacteria were E. coli, S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, S. pneumoniae, A. baumanni and P. aeruginosa.