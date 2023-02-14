Home News Strategies are implemented to improve educational quality in Santa Marta
Strategies are implemented to improve educational quality in Santa Marta

Strategies are implemented to improve educational quality in Santa Marta

Mayor Virna Johnson proposed different strategies in order to contribute to improving the education of children in public institutions in Santa Marta and its rural area.

Through the Ministry of Education, a meeting was held with the rectors of the institutions, reviewing priority issues for their operation and strategies to improve Education.

The District Education Secretary, Antonio Peralta and his work team, spoke with the directors of the IEDs, regarding the results of the Saber 11 Tests of the year 2022, likewise, on the School Meals Program, the efforts agreed with the expansion of teachers and other administrative workers, in addition to the agreement signed with the Departmental Administration for literacy and ‘Social mobilization for the quality of education’.

On the other hand; The Secretary of Education of Santa Marta exalted that resources continue to be allocated this year, thanks to Mayor Virna Johnson, so that students can present the Saber-11 Tests, as they did in 2022.

“In this first meeting of this year, urgent issues of education and organization were addressed to address the improvement of its quality. Right there we delivered a report on the actions; we share the necessary orientations and guidelines for Social Mobilization. We express the greeting sent by the mayoress Virna Johnson to the rectors and we agree on joint actions to improve educational quality”, Peralta mentioned.

Likewise, there was talk about registration in the ‘SIMAT’ Registration System, how fundamental and important it should be to review the coexistence manuals.

At the meeting, they also raised the role of the Ministry of Education and the rectors in the ‘Social mobilization for the quality of education’, regarding the educational issue.

See also  Zhou Xiaohui: JD Express is blocked, Sun Chunlan and Li Qiang are not able to balance Shanghai Beach | Shanghai city closure | People's livelihood disaster | Shanghai officialdom

Well, it is worth mentioning that they will implement around six strategies to streamline training through pedagogical and social intervention for the benefit of our children, adolescents and young people.

Among the agreed strategies is: the Science, Technology and Innovation Fair; Awards for educational excellence, Model United Nations, bilingual Santa Marta and others.

The mayor hopes that, with these actions, public schools will be strengthened and the quality of education will be better provided.

