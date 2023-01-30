In the first days of 2023, Lucía Bastidas, a councilor for the Alianza Verde party, denounced that the District was not controlling the overcrowding of people deprived of their liberty in police stations and the Immediate Reaction Units (URI).

“In these first days of 2023, another murder was reported, allegedly in the middle of a fight inside one of the cells of the Rafael Uribe Uribe police station. It was a 25-year-old man who had already been sentenced, but who had not been transferred to a penitentiary center. Also, as happened last year in the URI of Puente Aranda when the alleged rapist of Hilary Castro died by lynching, this was an event that, according to one of the detainees, was orchestrated by the criminal gang ‘Los Plumas’ , which operates within these facilities,” the lobbyist said at the time.

Julián Pinilla Malagón, a Bogotá ombudsman, pointed out that the report, as of January 19 of this year, indicates that overcrowding in police stations and Immediate Reaction Units (URI) is 254%. Likewise, he reveals that the largest cases of agglomeration are found in Usaquén, with 870%; Bosa, with 542%; Kennedy, with 361.67% and Ciudad Bolívar, where there is a 296% overpopulation.

The representative of Bogotá was emphatic in pointing out that “we reiterate to the District Administration the importance of publicizing the Compliance Plan of Judgment SU-122 of 2022 of the Constitutional Court so that the rights of persons deprived of liberty are restored according to the international standard.

Special Prison Center

Bogotá is a pioneer in its commitment to restorative justice and resocialization in the country. The District Prison for Men and the Annex for Women and the Special Detention Center (CER) administered by the District have been benchmarks for the application of this model within prisons.

This program seeks that people who have been immersed in different types of crimes have the opportunity to compensate their criminal acts through a process of attention and psychosocial and educational intervention, which in turn responds to the needs of direct and indirect victims, of managers and the community.

According to the district authorities, the Bogotá prison is the only one in the country that has international certification from the American Correctional Association (ACA) for its high international standards for the confinement of this population, which which has made it an example for South America, and has the necessary infrastructure to serve 1,032 inmates in a dignified manner.

Its resocialization model is focused on the humanization of the prison treatment offered, the execution of programs that lead to improving human development and the constant accompaniment of persons deprived of liberty in the construction of their life project.

“The District Prison in Bogotá is an example for the country of resocialization and restorative justice. Investing in decent prisons, education, job training for second chances is the way,” said the Bogotá Security Secretariat through its Twitter account.

It may interest you: elevated subway vs. underground: one is intrusive and the other is very expensive

restorative justice

The inmates carry out cultural, artistic and reading promotion activities to make the most of time, in alliance with the programs of the District Department of Culture. In addition, they have a flexible education process that allows them to obtain their baccalaureate degree and gradually opt for higher education opportunities.

They also have permanent access to training processes certified by the SENA in bakery, handicrafts and cabinetmaking for the production of products that are marketed at entrepreneurship fairs in different locations in the city, and whose income is allocated to the families of these people.

“In Bogotá, we are committed to a model of effective resocialization and restorative justice, with new opportunities for people deprived of their liberty and investments in equipment that guarantee decent conditions for them,” said Aníbal Fernández de Soto, Secretary of Security.

On the other hand, the Special Detention Center, which currently serves 216 people deprived of liberty and in which the District has invested more than $22 billion between 2020 and 2022, is the only one of a transitory nature with a care model focused on Facilitate access to psychosocial and medical care services. Likewise, it provides the use of recreational-pedagogical spaces and tools for the development of training, recreational and sports activities, which also have a positive impact on emotional support.

Investment against overcrowding

The Administration of Claudia López has been repeatedly questioned for its handling of overcrowding in Bogotá prisons. Given this, the District points out that “it has recognized the need that exists regarding the improvement of the conditions of confinement of the population deprived of liberty in penitentiary establishments, jails and transitory detention centers.”

Under this premise, the Administration ensures that it has expanded and improved care strategies for this population with respect for their dignity and rights, through investment in various aspects. The opening of the Special Detention Center had an investment of more than $22 billion and will increase the number of places to 489.

Likewise, the District Security Secretariat together with the Ministry of Justice and Law and the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec), announced the disposition of a part of the property where the “La Picota” Prison and Penitentiary Complex is currently located, to build the new District Prison, which would have 3,000 places for people deprived of liberty. It is waiting for the definition of this space by the national government.