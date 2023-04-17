Strategies used in Cali to combat crime

These are the security plans structured by the Mayor’s Office of Cali through the Secretary of Security and Justice, the Metropolitan Police of Santiago de Cali, the Third Division of the National Army, the District Ombudsman, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the Institute Colombian Family Welfare.

1. Neon Plan:

“We take over the territory every night, mainly on weekends. We started in the District, communes 14, 15, 16 and 21, generating territorial control, we intervened in the parks where there is micro-trafficking and we dismantled it, we set up checkpoints to combat the issue of motorcycle robbers, we went to the commercial establishments to control the hours and that people do not enter armed. Firearms, traumatic and sharp weapons have been seized. We have removed some places of consumption in the neighborhoods that were affecting the community and lowered the insecurity indexes,” said Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali,

2. Bubble Plan:

With the Security Bubble Plan, a significant number of people have been captured. In the year 2023, 1,340 were captured, 980 of them in flagrante delicto.

3. Plan Cazador:

“There are many investigated citizens who have an arrest warrant and are still on the street committing crimes, so we go to crowded places, public spaces, in MINE, we ask for background checks and if they have an arrest warrant, we proceed. Under this strategy, raids are also carried out,” Dranguet explained.

4. Rewards:

Strategy that has the best levels of clarification in the country, close to 50% of homicides are clarified. Last year there was a quota of $500 million and this year it was doubled to $1,000 million and according to Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina, these will be increased as required.

5. Tempered to the Law:

The overcrowding in jails and transitional centers in Cali and its metropolitan area has caused many accused to have to be taken to police stations, while a new transitional center is being built to the north of the city with the capacity to house nearly 1,000 people in prison conditions. syndicated.

It is estimated that there will be a temporary detention center for the middle of this year, in its first phase, to house between 350 and 400 people and that by the end of 2023 it will be finished and 1,000 accused can be sent.

Given:

In Cali there are about 3,500 union members, so a project is underway to build a large jail for union members in the Navarro district with a capacity of between 2,800 and 3,000. Its construction would cost close to $300,000 million pesos.

