Strawberry Moon curious phenomenon this Sunday in Colombia

This weekend, a bright moon called Strawberry will light up the night sky. Immediately after dark, in the southeast, you can see the full moon rise, which from yesterday Saturday until tomorrow Monday will be possible to appreciate.

This late spring full moon, which is also occasionally the first summer full moon, bears no relation to the moon’s appearance or color. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Native American tribes gave the strawberry moon its name “to mark the ripening of ‘June-produced’ strawberries that are ready to be picked.” June is a month of great abundance for many people as the flowers bloom and the first fruits begin to ripen. ”.

According to NASA, some moongazers will get an extra treat this year. The brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius, Antares, can be seen a few degrees to the right of the moon in Colombia and the Atlantic areas, as well as to the east in the rest of North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.” to the International Date Line in the middle of the Pacific.

It’s not too late to see a cool celestial event this year, despite the full strawberry moon. For the remainder of 2023, the following full moons, eclipses, and meteor showers must be accounted for.

There will be 13 full moons in 2023, including two supermoons in August. Most years have 12 full moons. Supermoons are brighter and closer to Earth than average, making them appear larger than normal in the sky. In 2023, there will be four supermoons, including those on July 3 and September 29.