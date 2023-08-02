Street became ‘municipal dump’

According to the leaders of these sectors in the month of February of the current year, workers from the Ministry of the Environment clean up the place, but the drivers of animal-drawn vehicles once again throw construction waste, tree pruning and they quickly leave so as not to be penalized by the police authorities.

The Transversal 7 A, is the road that becomes the ‘dump’ of the opita capital, since they indicated that from other neighborhoods, they pay workers to get rid of the waste that is thrown there.

The complaint

In relation to this case, Erika Portilla, president of Asojuntas of commune one, pointed out: “last February, workers from the Ministry of the Environment cleaned up the solid waste and left the sector beautiful, but people are once again throwing offal in the sector, and there the vultures arrive near the airport”.

The leader pointed out that from the Municipal Administration, they were told that they are evaluating the materials for the construction of the road and so far no progress has been shown.

In the same way, if this highway were to be built, it would allow the decongestion of Carrera 7, which leads to the neighborhoods of commune nine of the capital Opita and, incidentally, the residents of the Municipal and Cortijo neighborhoods, would eliminate the problem of the waste left behind. in this space of about 500 meters in length.

Likewise, Álvaro Gutiérrez, president of the community action board of the El Cortijo neighborhood, expressed: “We have had this problem for a long time, here the drivers of animal-drawn vehicles come and quickly dump the waste and leave and leave.” In addition, he indicated that they placed two lamps on the soccer field, but after a few days the “owners of other people’s property” took one of the lamps.

High insecurity

Another resident of the sector, who did not give his name for security reasons, indicated that in the curbs on Calle 64, people from the LGBTI community come to provide their services and sometimes they would have relationships in the sports center, since they have found condoms in the place. .

The annoyance also lies, because in this recreational area, near three sports schools, they use it to practice soccer.

Álvaro adds that insecurity has affected them, since there are two cases of theft, a lady who was arriving at her home was intercepted by a subject who intimidated her with a knife and stole her cell phone. Another person had a motorcycle stolen.

The leader points out that the robbers are running toward Carrera 7 A and sneaking through the plants and rubble.

In a tour that the Diario del Huila made, it was possible to demonstrate in this area, construction waste, remains of trees, mattresses and solid waste. On occasion, residents have seen people in vehicles dump rubbish on the site and then just drive off.

The sanctions

In relation to the penalties for dumping waste, it was learned that the fines for animal-drawn vehicles or motorcycles that move debris are type 2, which has a value of $196,720, in the same way, for people who deliver debris to any illegal transporter, this fact has a type 3 fine and they must pay $390,440 pesos.

Finally, people who move in private cars transporting debris and are caught in flagrante delicto, have a type 4 fine for a value of $786,000 pesos.